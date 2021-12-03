LAKEWOOD, Ohio & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 3, 2021--
Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, today announced the winner of their 2021 award program in the Sales category. Premium partner Onix has demonstrated the highest commitment to strengthen its partnership with Mindbreeze and grow mutual business opportunities in North America. They haven’t missed a beat since winning the award the previous year.
"We are proud to be honored as the top reseller by Mindbreeze again this year," said Tim Hunt, Onix Enterprise Search Sales Manager. "Mindbreeze is a great organization and we value our strong partnership with them. Mindbreeze InSpire is the best-in-class search technology that enables our customers to quickly access the information they need -- delivering immediate results to their strategic queries."
Mindbreeze InSpire is a highly efficient solution focused on providing enterprises with business-relevant data at ease by combining knowledge from internal and external sources. The insight engine enhances knowledge finding by uniting traditional search technologies with the latest developments from artificial intelligence and machine learning. The cooperation of all systems holding valuable business data provides companies with concrete answers and actionable insights to make informed business decisions.
Mindbreeze is proud to serve upwards of 2,000 of the world’s largest organizations from various sectors, including telecommunications, government bodies, academic institutions, aviation, and pharmaceuticals.
“Year after year, Onix has shown they are experts of customer conversion in North America. Their sales team’s focus on customer experience has led to high-quality customers for Mindbreeze and smooth and effective onboarding for our clients,” says Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. “Mindbreeze is honored to be a part of this long-lasting partnership with Onix, and we look forward to helping more businesses address pain points through enterprise search and knowledge management in the future.”
To learn more or to sign up to be a Mindbreeze partner, visit our partner web page: https://www.mindbreeze.com/our-partner.html
About Onix
Based in Lakewood, Ohio, leading cloud solutions provider Onix elevates customers with consulting services for cloud infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to achieve clients’ strategic cloud computing goals and backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support.
About Mindbreeze
Based in Chicago, Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze’s global network of partners makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world. You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.
