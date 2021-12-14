BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
MindMics, the actionable health monitoring company, today, announced the results of two ground-breaking studies reported by Scripps Health at the American Heart Association. Both results demonstrate the effectiveness of MindMics’ technology – Infrasonic Hemodynography – when paired with medical device precision to monitor detailed cardiac functions in a consumer wearable. This study unleashes a new era of personal health monitoring.
From surgical cardiac catheterization to earbuds
The first presentation titled “Hearing the Heart'' validated that MindMics’ earbud technology can measure cardiac functions with similar accuracy to what currently can be obtained only through invasive procedures. “We demonstrated high correlation between bio-signals from MindMics’ earbuds, echocardiography, and cardiac catheterizations, specifically in capturing cardiovascular performance measures,” said Sanjeev Bhavnani, M.D., Principal Investigator of Scripps Health study.
The second presentation titled “Can a novel ear-bud technology detect severe aortic stenosis? Modernizing the Wiggers diagram through infrasonic hemodynography synchronized with echocardiography and cardiac catheterization” showed MindMics’ earbud technology has the potential to detect aortic stenosis. “Infrasonic Hemodynography appears to be a new method for noninvasive measurement of severe aortic stenosis. This represents a promising development to detect valvular disease independent of invasive and expensive methods like echocardiography and cardiac catheterization” concluded investigators.
Empowering consumers with medical-grade data
Both studies obtained results using a novel technology called Infrasonic Hemodynography, which can be readily embedded into fully functioning consumer earbuds and used to measure multiple bio-signals including Heart Rate (HR) and Heart Rate Variability (HRV). Unlike traditional wearable devices that rely on reflected light or electrical signals collected through the skin, Infrasonic Hemodynography measures bio-signals by detecting inaudible sounds created by the heart and other internal organs. By collecting these sounds in the ear canal, where the ear’s natural acoustics provide built-in amplification, the fidelity of the bio-signal is fine enough to capture the opening and closing of individual heart valves. And since it relies on signals at inaudible frequencies, MindMics technology can be readily integrated into a fully functioning set of consumer earbuds which can be used concurrently while listening to music or using the phone, for example.
“MindMics is committed to bringing a new level of real-time health monitoring accuracy and convenience to consumers worldwide. We are grateful for the tremendous work the team at Scripps Health is doing to validate that medical-grade data is possible in a consumer hearable device. We are excited about the opportunities this opens up to empower consumers to better manage their health and look forward to sharing details about our product and service offerings in the near future,” said Anna Barnacka, Ph.D., MindMics founder and CEO.
Note: The use of MindMics for cardiac functions is investigational. The safety and effectiveness for this purpose has not been reviewed by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
CES 2022 Information
MindMics will be available for demo at CES 2022 January 5-8 at booth #61714 in Eureka Park. To learn more and schedule a demo email ces@mindmics.com.
About Scripps Health
Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health care delivery system based in San Diego, California. Scripps treats more than 600,000 patients annually through the dedication of 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 15,000 employees. Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research. With three highly respected graduate medical education programs, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked five times as one of the nation’s best health care systems by Truven Health Analytics. Its hospitals are ranked No. 1 in San Diego County and are among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
About MindMics
MindMics is pioneering the new field of Infrasonic Hemodynography. Founded by Harvard-Smithsonian astrophysicist Dr. Anna Barnacka, MindMics’ novel technology platform enables a new level of real-time medical-grade accuracy delivered in a consumer hearable. MindMics’ mission is to empower consumers with the information they need to live their best life.
Previous study results demonstrate that MindMics can measure the time between heartbeats equally well as the gold standard ECG - even for heart rhythms as complex as atrial fibrillation. This delivers to the consumer market metrics like heart rate and heart rate variability with accuracy comparable to the medical gold standard.
For more information about MindMics and our Infrasonic Hemodynography technology, visit mindmics.com.
