WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $2.23. A year ago, they were trading at $12.55.
