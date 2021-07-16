Seattle Sounders FC (8-0-5) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-5-3)
St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -103, Seattle +244, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC squares off against the Seattle Sounders.
Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.
The Sounders compiled an 11-5-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 3-4-3 in road games. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago and recorded 35 assists.
The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 4-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: None listed.
Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.