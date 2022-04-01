FILE - Midland Rockhounds pitcher Chase Cohen throws during the first inning against the Frisco RoughRiders in a Double-A baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Midland, Texas. Minor leaguers with wives and children are finding out days before the start of their seasons that some teams are not taking their families into account as part of a new policy guaranteeing housing for players. MLB initiated a policy for this season mandating that teams provide housing for roughly 90% of minor league players, and the change has taken tremendous stress off many of them.