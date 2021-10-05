MIR4 Releases Updates With Exciting New Battle Content

Wemade Co., Ltd.’s masterpiece mobile MMORPG, MIR4 released new battle content, 'Attack of the Living Wraiths'. Once Attack of the Living Wraiths begin, players will be able to fight fiercely against named monsters, semi-bosses, and boss monsters, while acquiring treasure chests. Attack of the Living Wraiths will be held every Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 pm local server time, throughout the fourth floor in Bicheon, Snake, and Redmoon Hidden Valleys. In addition, a new Raid (Wailing Dead Mine - level 115) as well as a new Boss Raid (Nefariox King - level 105) is included with the update. Future update plans include Class Change and release of a new character - Arbalist, expected to be released in November.