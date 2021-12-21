OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2021--
DSG Japan Corporation celebrates its first anniversary since launching Mirafeel in December 2020, the world’s most advanced baby pants diaper using the finest Japanese technology – a revolutionary refastenable pants diaper with front reclosable seams enabling the best fit possible for babies of all sizes.
Designed and manufactured in Japan, Mirafeel comes with soft pleated waist gathers and a cushiony soft 3 dimensional topsheet providing an unrivalled gentle touch for babies’ delicate skin. In addition, its proprietary Thin Dry absorbent core is one of the thinnest and most efficient absorbent cores available in the market.
Besides delivering the best functionality, Mirafeel places equal importance to product aesthetics, commissioning renowned Japanese artists in designing both its product and packaging.
As a digital pioneer, Mirafeel is the first brand in Japan to launch exclusively online, available to be purchased only via its home website and social media channels. With the convenience of consumers in mind, both single purchase and subscription delivery services are offered together with unparalleled customer service.
Having been well received in the market, Mirafeel was awarded both the Good Design Award 2021 and Good Parenting Award 2021, a testament to both its product quality and its relentless focus on supporting the needs of families in Japan.
Statement from the Founder of DSG Japan Mr. Brandon Wang:
“Throughout our 48-year history we pride ourselves on being the first mover in terms of product innovation and supporting the needs of families. Our most recent venture in Japan strikes at the heart of our beliefs –Japanese technological innovation is amongst the best in the world, and we are honoured to have been able to establish our facility here and serve Japanese consumers over the past year. In addition to forming close connections with our end users, we are also proud to have Ms. Chihiro Kondo (a well-known actress and model) as our Brand Ambassador. As a mother of 2 children, I believe she can also share her candid parenthood experiences with families with young children, which would bring us even closer to our consumers’ daily lives.”
For more information https://mira-feel.com/
