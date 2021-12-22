SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021--
Miro, the leading online whiteboard platform designed for distributed team collaboration, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information security management system (ISMS). The certification and extensive audit process were performed by DNV and conform to international and UKAS requirements.
Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), 27001 is a comprehensive security management standard that specifies a set of best practices and controls. Benefits of Miro’s ISO 27001 certification include:
- Increased reliability and security of systems and information
- Improved customer and business partner confidence
- Increased business resilience
- Alignment with customer requirements
- Improved management processes and integration with risk strategies
Miro previously adopted a broad set of security best practices, including SSAE 18 SOC2 and regional data regulatory controls. The newly-achieved ISO certification confirms Miro’s ongoing commitment to the security, confidentiality, and high availability of its services.
“We are extremely proud to announce our ISO certification today. It underpins our longstanding commitment to meeting industry leading privacy and security standards. This certification will provide an additional assurance to our valued customers when evaluating the quality, breadth, and strength of our security practices,” said Melinda Thompson, General Counsel for Miro.
Miro’s visual collaboration platform currently has more than 25M users around the world. The platform’s infinite canvas serves as a space for engaging, intuitive, real-time collaboration - where teams can co-design products, manage business transformation, align on strategy and implement complex processes efficiently and productively. Miro has over 100 application integrations that plug right into the way a team works, partnering with industry-leading companies like Adobe, Asana, Atlassian, Box, Dropbox, Google, Microsoft, Slack, Zoom and many more, so users can add the visual collaboration layer to their existing workflows, tools and processes.
Miro is a global company headquartered in Amsterdam and San Francisco, with more than 1,000 employees across 11 locations, including Amsterdam, Austin, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York City, Perm, San Francisco, Sydney and Tokyo.
About Miro
Miro is an online whiteboard platform for team collaboration. The platform’s infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 25M users worldwide, including more than 100,000 client organizations and 95% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 and currently has 1,000 employees in 11 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit www.miro.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005082/en/
CONTACT: Allison Menozzi
Miro
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS INTERNET SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Miro
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/22/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/22/2021 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005082/en