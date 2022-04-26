WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
As demand for life sciences research space in the Boston suburbs surges, Mispro Biotech Services, the nation’s leading contract vivarium operator, has announced the opening of their newest Metro Boston location in Waltham.
Mispro’s full-service vivarium research facility will be in the Citypoint district of Waltham, situated just a few miles west of Cambridge , which has become a desirable destination for biotech and pharmaceutical companies as the city’s biosciences infrastructure expands out from Kendall Square.
This will be Mispro’s third location in the Boston area, following their recent expansion to Alewife and their original location in Kendall Square. “We chose Waltham as our newest Metro Boston location so we could support the area’s rapidly growing biopharma infrastructure,” said Mispro CEO Philippe Lamarre. “The Citypoint district is bustling with established pharma’s as well as an influx of small-to mid-sized biotechs who are attracted to the many amenities the area offers, as well as its easy accessibility just off the highway.”
Mispro’s turnkey vivarium facilities and vivarium services are designed to support multiple companies at different stages of development and funding. For startups, a low-barrier-to-entry pricing structure enables them to conduct proof-of-concept studies on an accelerated timeline and then scale in relation to additional funding. For mature companies with funds to build their own vivarium, Mispro removes that need, offering them private space in a world-class facility that enables them to focus their budgets and teams on research.
“Mispro is excited to offer a contract vivarium as an amenity to the Citypoint hub,” adds Lamarre. “We’re seeing incredible momentum with the CV option in the biosciences industry, which is testament to turnkey lab space becoming an increasingly attractive choice for companies as they seek to de-risk preclinical R&D.”
Mispro’s Waltham facility is set to open in early fall 2022. Learn more here.
About Mispro:
Mispro Biotech Services is a contract vivarium organization (CVO) that operates a network of full-service preclinical vivarium facilities where emerging and established biopharma companies can conduct and control their own in vivo rodent studies. Along with offering access to AAALAC-accredited vivarium research space, Mispro supports its clients with comprehensive vivarium management and laboratory animal services including husbandry, veterinary, technical support, and regulatory compliance oversight. Mispro has locations in all major U.S. biotech hubs.
