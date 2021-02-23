South Carolina (5-11, 3-9) vs. Mississippi State (12-11, 6-8)
Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its fourth straight win over South Carolina at Humphrey Coliseum. The last victory for the Gamecocks at Mississippi State was a 77-73 win on Feb. 11, 2017.
TEAM LEADERSHIP: AJ Lawson is averaging 18.3 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Gamecocks. Keyshawn Bryant is also a primary contributor, producing 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by D.J. Stewart Jr., who is averaging 16.7 points.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 36.5 percent of the 137 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 33 over his last three games. He's also converted 68.7 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 75: South Carolina is 0-11 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.
PERFECT WHEN: South Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Gamecocks are 0-11 when opponents score more than 71.
DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.7 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.
