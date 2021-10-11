CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
Mission Therapeutics (“Mission”), a drug discovery and development company focused on selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), today announced that its CEO, Anker Lundemose, will attend and present at the 8 th Annual Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase, co-hosted with BMO, on 14 October 2021.
Dr Lundemose will be available for one-to-one meetings and will discuss the Company’s business strategy, technology, discovery platform and development programmes in a 20-minute video presentation at 4.00pm EDT / 9.00pm BST.
As well as these 20-minute video presentations from attending companies, the event’s agenda includes two topical panels and virtual meetings with company executives.
For individuals interested in attending the meeting, please contact the organisers for further information.
About Mission Therapeutics
Mission Therapeutics is an early-stage drug development company targeting the ubiquitin pathway for the treatment of kidney disease, neurodegenerative disease, rare mitochondrial diseases and fibrosis. The Company has built a leading platform for the discovery and development of first-in-class, small molecule drugs that selectively target deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs) – an emerging drug class that is attracting significant commercial interest in the area of protein homeostasis.
Mission has strong links with key academic and research centers, including Prof. Steve Jackson’s Cancer Research UK Laboratories at the University of Cambridge Gurdon Institute, and leading UK centres in neurodegenerative diseases. The Company also has secured major industry partnerships, including its collaboration with AbbVie in November 2018, for the research and preclinical development of specified DUB inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company is managed by a team with broad international, commercial and clinical-science experience.
To date the Company has received £73 million / $101 million in funding and its investors comprise blue chip institutional and corporate investors including: Pfizer Venture Investments, Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, IP Group and Rosetta Capital. Mission Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and is based at the Babraham Research Campus, Cambridge, UK.
