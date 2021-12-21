In October 2020, the first medical marijuana sale was made by a qualified patient in Missouri.
Fourteen months later, more than 158,000 patients have been granted access through Missouri's medical marijuana regulatory program, and the total sale of state-regulated medical marijuana recently surpassed $200 million, according to a news release from the state health department.
Two years ago, Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services began handing out licensing and certification to facilities, which then went through an inspection process beginning in June of 2020.
As of this week, 158,169 patients and 3,283 caregivers have qualified for access to medical marijuana through the state department of health, according to a DHSS news release.
Now, more than 300 medical marijuana facilities are open across the state. This includes cultivators, testing labs, manufacturers and dispensaries.
"Nearly every facility who was part of the initial round of licensing is now up and running and providing beneficial products and service to the patients of Missouri," Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, said in a news release. "We are proud of the tenacity shown by both our regulatory team and all of the facility operators who were able to clear so many hurdles that COVID-19 presented during a critical time."
Missouri is one of 21 states to have legalized medical marijuana sales.
