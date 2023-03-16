--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2023--
U.S. LawShield:
WHAT: On March 7, 2023, a federal court in Missouri issued the first federal decision on so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary laws. These laws grew in popularity, reaching a peak in 2021, and have now been passed in several hundred jurisdictions across the country.
Judge Brian Wimes ruled that Missouri’s law violated the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution and held that the statute as a whole was unconstitutional. This could have serious implications for the hundreds of other jurisdictions with such laws. In addition, there are several other legal challenges ongoing across the country. This decision is certain to result in an extensive appellate process and even possibly a redrafting of the law in an attempt to comply with the new decision.
According to U.S. LawShield, Second Amendment Sanctuary laws differ from state to state and even from municipality to municipality. They range from local ordinances simply voicing their support for the Second Amendment all the way to state-wide bans on funding for any enforcement of unconstitutional gun laws.
Additional insights:
- While this decision only applies to Missouri, courts in other jurisdictions, if challenged, could adopt the reasoning from this ruling. Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by about 1,200 local governments in the U.S., including Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Illinois and Florida. ( See map.)
- The state of Missouri has said they will appeal this decision to the federal appellate courts. This decision is certain to result in an extensive appellate process and even possibly a redrafting of the law in an attempt to comply with the new decision.
- There are also other pending cases in Missouri in front of different courts and may see different rulings; therefore, we may have competing decisions, which all work their way through the appellate courts and possibly the U.S. Supreme Court before we have a final answer.
WHO: An attorney and president of U.S. LawShield, Kirk Evans has practiced law in Texas for 25+ years and spent the last decade focusing on self-defense cases and constitutional issues across the country. He has authored several firearms legal publications, including Texas Gun Law: Armed and Educated. A Texas native, Kirk earned his undergraduate degree at Texas A&M and graduated with honors from the University of Houston School of Law.
WHERE:Interviews & Video: Kirk Evans is available for interviews: email media@uslawshield.com. Editors/producers can also extract video of Kirk’s commentary.
WHY: “The laws on firearms can differ from state to state, county to county and city to city,” said Evans. “On top of that, complex judicial decisions can impact those laws instantly, without warning. Education is the key to safe, responsible gun ownership.”
About U.S. LawShield®
Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield, America’s premier Legal Defense for Self-Defense ® organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than two million members. A network of 200+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.
Educate. Prepare. Protect.TM U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self-Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005223/en/
CONTACT: Chantele Telegadas
313-570-6172 (Mobile)
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MISSOURI
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT LEGAL WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT STATE/LOCAL COURTS LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ELECTIONS/CAMPAIGNS
SOURCE: U.S. LawShield
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/16/2023 08:07 AM/DISC: 03/16/2023 08:07 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005223/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.