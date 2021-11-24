TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 12:55 pm Eastern Time.
The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.mistercarwash.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.
About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®
Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates 360 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https://mistercarwash.com.
