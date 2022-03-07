TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022--
Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 will be released after market close on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-209-8213 (international callers please dial 1-412-542-4146) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/.
A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/.
About Mister Car Wash
Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates more than 390 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https://mistercarwash.com
