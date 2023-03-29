ORLANDO, Fla. - March 29, 2023 - ( Newswire.com )
Misty Lizarralde is bringing leadership to Orlando Credit Union through her role as VP of Human Resources. Lizarralde earned her bachelor's from Florida State University and her Master's in Human Resources Management from Troy University. She brings with her a wealth of Human Resources leadership, including time at both Campbell's Soup Company and Tyndall Federal Credit Union. "Her expertise and commitment to creating community is demonstrated every day, and her skills are truly exceptional…she's our human leader," stated David Duncan, VP of Member Experience at Orlando Credit Union.
In her role as head of Human Resources (her official title is Vice President of Human Resources), Misty is the cornerstone of culture for the organization. "I think about our people and helping to create a culture where people flourish," stated Lizarralde. "I believe in transparency and breaking the stigma of what human resources may have been to our team members in the past. At Orlando Credit Union, we work to empower purpose and passion within our team. Empowerment is the foundation upon which we build our culture, which is why I believe it is one of the most vital core values for our credit union. We define it as the process of becoming stronger and more confident. It creates a place where people feel safe to speak their minds, share, collaborate, and be the unique individuals that they are."
"Our member value proposition is empowering goals, dreams, and life that happens in between. In the same way, my hope for our team members is that we can come alongside them and help them achieve their goals. When I think of human resources, I think of the importance of making a connection before a team member even walks through the door. We want to be more than an employer, but instead, a team championing your professional growth," added Lizarralde. "We serve a diverse population within Central Florida comprised of many different types of people, and in my role, I have the privilege of ensuring that our organization is ready to meet the opportunity with the people that make up Orlando Credit Union. I'm honored to help lead in this context here. At Orlando Credit Union, we're 'investing in U,'" stated Lizarralde.
