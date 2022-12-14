SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
Mitel, a global leader in business communications, is ready for growth as it enters 2023 – the company’s 50 th year as a unified communications (UC) leader. Mitel achieved significant milestones and collected several prestigious awards during 2022, priming the UC leader for success entering the new year.
“As we enter our 50 th year, Mitel’s go-to-market approach and portfolio have never been better suited to address the needs of organizations today and tomorrow,” said Tarun Loomba, president and CEO of Mitel. “Mitel’s solutions combine platforms, APIs, and partnerships, enabling organizations to seamlessly embed modern communications across their business processes. Mitel solutions are also engineered to give organizations the flexibility and choice to control how their communications are deployed and retain the freedom to easily evolve their business model when they see fit."
“Mitel’s approach to customer lifecycle management is impressive, and focusing on customer lifecycle management for UC solutions is good business,” said Shelly Kramer, principal analyst and founding partner at Futurum Research. “There’s no one size fits all when it comes to business needs, and solutions designed to evolve, change, and grow as customers need them are key. Mitel realizes that and structures its offerings accordingly.”
“Mitel made tremendous strides in 2022 as it transformed and strengthened its go-to-market approach in 2022 to meet the varying near and long-term communications needs of organizations evolving how they operate in an increasingly hybrid-work world,” said Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst of COMMfusion.
Mitel 2022 Business Highlights
- In 2022, Mitel committed to a focused Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) philosophy, uniquely positioning itself among UC providers as dedicated to supporting customer needs and maximizing RO throughout their communications lifecycle. Mitel remains committed to ensuring organizations are maximizing business value while arming themselves with the flexibility to support evolving needs in the future.
- Industry analyst firm IDC published a market note detailing Mitel’s sharpened focus on helping organizations modernize UC solutions and providing CLM services including guidance, solutions, and support to evolve their business communications.
- Mitel and RingCentral marked the first year of their exclusive UCaaS partnership with thousands of on-prem and cloud organizations choosing a fast, economical, and pain-free UCaaS cloud migration path to RingCentral™ MVP sm.
- In March, Mitel launched subscription offerings across all flagship platforms in its global portfolio, including MiVoice Business, MiVoice Office 400, MiVoice 5000 and MiVoice MX-ONE. Mitel embraced the shift to hybrid work with effective communications and collaboration services that minimize up-front costs and best suit business goals.
- In April, Mitel announced certification for the first wave of devices on RingCentral’s™ MVP sm platform, Mitel’s exclusive UCaaS provider. Mitel 6900 phone series certifications on RingCentral MVP arrived ahead of schedule.
- In September, Mitel sponsored research from industry analyst firm Techaisle detailing the need for organizations to modernize their business communications to adequately support accelerating hybrid work.
- In December, Mitel achieved several significant milestones, including:
- The introduction of the new 6900w series IP phone, which allows new and existing Mitel customers and channel partners to take full advantage of a state-of-the-art desktop device designed for mobility in today’s modern workplace. This phone is a perfect option to serve a growing workforce.
- The Mitel User Group (MUG) crossed the 10,000-member milestone. MUG was officially formed in 2017 and continues to provide the global Mitel user base and Mitel partners with a centralized, grass roots community designed to help members get the most from their Mitel solutions, share best practices, and provide feedback that influences Mitel product releases and go-to-market plans.
Mitel 2022 Awards & Recognition
- In February, Daren Finney, Mitel’s senior vice president, global channels, was named a 2022 CRN ® Channel Chief.
- In March, CRN awarded Mitel’s Global Partner Program a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.
- In April, Mitel earned a gold Stevie Award for outstanding sales & customer service.
- In May, CRN named six Mitel leaders to its 2022 Women of the Channel List.
- In June, Mitel’s 600DT series handsets were awarded Business Phone System of the Year in the 2022 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards.
- Also in June, Mitel made CRM’s 2022 Top 100 list for best customer service.
- In September, Mitel CEO Tarun Loomba won a 2022 Globee CEO World Award in the CEO Achiever-Rising Star of the Year category in recognition of his leadership during a transformative time for Mitel.
- In November, Daren Finney was named to Channel Futures’ Inaugural Leaders List, honoring the industry’s most impactful channel leaders in the communications and collaboration space.
About Mitel
A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mitel.
Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
