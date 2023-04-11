WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2023--
Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation (MEAF) announced today $1.3 million in new grants to empower youth with disabilities to lead productive lives through increased employment.
“MEAF continues to focus on the ‘ability’ of young people with disabilities by investing in projects that prepare young people for jobs in fields where talent is in demand,” says Kevin R. Webb, senior director of MEAF. “From jobs in retail, food security and hospitality to skilled trades, advanced manufacturing and the digital arts, MEAF’s grants are designed to help youth secure careers with advancement potential for greater inclusion.”
The $1.3 million in new grants will be distributed to 12 organizations over the next two years.
Recently Approved Grants:
- Aspiritech Nfp - Aspiritech Remote Employment Academy Expansion, $100,000 over two years
- Blue Star Recyclers- MoldingWorkforce Inclusion with ADVANCE+, $200,000 over two years
- Consumer Technology Association Foundation - Accessible Tech Event, $10,000
- For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST ® ) - FIRST Access, $200,000 over two years
- DePaul School for Hearing and Speech - Career Development Program, $150,000 over two years
- Growing Together Aquaponics - Replicable Community Partnership Job Training, $200,000 over two years
- Islands of Brilliance - Digital Academy: Project Quest Beta and Think Ability, $10,000
- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs - Inclusive Manufacturing Camps, $150,000 over two years
- PEAK Grantmaking - Accessibility at PEAK2023, $10,000
- Spero Vineyards - Creating Employment Opportunities for Youth with Disabilities, $80,000 over two years
- TACT - Career Track Trades Program for Youth with Autism, $200,000 over two years
- Vermont Folklife Center - All You Hear Is Noise Documentary Film, $25,000
Continuing Projects
In addition, continuing, multiyear projects will receive $600,000 in 2023 funds:
- Disability EmpowHer Network - EmpowHer Camp Mentoring Program, $54,300 (second year of a $83,500/two-year grant)
- Dreams for Schools - Increasing Access to STEAM Education for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth, $62,000 (second year of a $126,000/two-year grant)
- Easterseals Redwood - Easterseals Hospitality Services Training, $100,000 (second year of a $200,000/two-year grant)
- Friends ofButler Tech Foundation - Bringing Project LIFETM to Rural Communitiesand CelebrateEDU Microenterprise Program, $100,000 (second year of a $200,000/two-year grant)
- GiGi’s Playhouse-GiGi’s Ambassadors, $30,000 (second year of a $60,000/two-year grant)
- Life’sWork of Western PA - Youth Transition Services and Jobs in Rural America, $50,000 (second year of a $125,000/two-year grant)
- Perkins School for the Blind - Bringing Career Launch @ Perkins to Scale, $75,000 (second year of a $150,000/two-year grant)
- Racing for Heroes - Young Veteran Jobs in the Automotive Industry, $28,700 (second year of a $59,900/two-year grant)
- The Uniquely Abled Project - Scaling Up: Creating Inclusive Employment Opportunities in Manufacturing for Youth with Disabilities, $100,000 (second year of a $200,000/two-year grant)
Work also continues with the following MEAF-funded grant projects:
- Bridges from School to Work - NextGen of Enhanced Employment Strategies Project
- Inclusive Communities at the Westchester Institute for Human Development-My Disability Roadmap Project
- University of Hawai’i Foundation-Center on Disability Studies- Turn the Tables: Career Fairs
MEAF will also match up to $320,000 in donations made by employees in 2023 to help build inclusive and sustainable communities in the United States.
The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation, based in the Washington, D.C. area, was established in 1991 by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Mitsubishi Electric U.S. companies, which produce, sell and distribute a wide range of consumer, industrial, commercial and professional electronics products. The Foundation has contributed more than $21.5 million to organizations that are empowering young people with disabilities to lead more inclusive and productive lives. To learn more, visit www.MEAF.org.
