Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation (MEAF) announced today $1.3 million in new grants to empower youth with disabilities to lead productive lives through increased employment.

“MEAF continues to focus on the ‘ability’ of young people with disabilities by investing in projects that prepare young people for jobs in fields where talent is in demand,” says Kevin R. Webb, senior director of MEAF. “From jobs in retail, food security and hospitality to skilled trades, advanced manufacturing and the digital arts, MEAF’s grants are designed to help youth secure careers with advancement potential for greater inclusion.”

The $1.3 million in new grants will be distributed to 12 organizations over the next two years.

Recently Approved Grants:

Continuing Projects

In addition, continuing, multiyear projects will receive $600,000 in 2023 funds:

Work also continues with the following MEAF-funded grant projects:

MEAF will also match up to $320,000 in donations made by employees in 2023 to help build inclusive and sustainable communities in the United States.

The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation, based in the Washington, D.C. area, was established in 1991 by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Mitsubishi Electric U.S. companies, which produce, sell and distribute a wide range of consumer, industrial, commercial and professional electronics products. The Foundation has contributed more than $21.5 million to organizations that are empowering young people with disabilities to lead more inclusive and productive lives. To learn more, visit www.MEAF.org.

