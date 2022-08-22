Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc. (MEPPI) Introduces Diamond Dot™ Programmable LED Architectural Lighting System

WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI), the company that pioneered large-scale video displays, unleashes a revolution in architectural lighting with the introduction of the Diamond Dot programmable LED lighting system.
The Diamond Dot lighting system’s breakthrough approach to programming creative lighting applications takes users beyond the limitations of traditional DMX-based lighting applications to enable far greater flexibility in visualization. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Diamond Dot platform takes architectural lighting out of the night and into the day with spectacular daytime viewable brightness. In addition to its remarkable brightness, the Diamond Dot system can be connected in virtually any shape or configuration, enabling you to customize the lighting layout to meet creative lighting and visual communication needs.
Features include:
- True daytime brightness at 1700 lumens/900 candelas/19,000 nits per each 10-inch-diameter Diamond Dot™ lighting unit.
- Beyond RGB with video capable 14-bit processing that provides more than 4 trillion possible color choices
- The polycarbonate case is available in standard black and white or can be customized to match the color of a building's facade.
- Adjustable color temperature from 3,000-9,000 kelvin
The Diamond Dot lighting system’s breakthrough approach to programming creative lighting applications takes users beyond the limitations of traditional DMX-based lighting applications to enable far greater flexibility in visualization. This control system allows the Diamond Dot lighting system to directly accept full motion video enabling more creative lighting displays that allow it to compliment or run in parallel and/or synchronized with a Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Vision® video display system.
The MEPPI team provides turn-key solutions for the Diamond Dot lighting systems with end-to-end project support that provides a one-stop source for creative lighting projects, including design consultation, along with optional installation and preventive maintenance services. This provides a one-stop source for creative lighting projects. The new Diamond Dot lighting system’s visual brilliance and creative design possibilities are on full display in Orlando, Florida’s International Drive, in the heart of America’s amusement park country. A multistory parking garage utilized more than 1,000 Diamond Dot LED modules to cover several upper floors and wrap around two sides of the structure’s exterior facade, creating a new around-the-clock signature attraction.
"The Diamond Dot lighting performance characteristics and programming capabilities takes your architectural lighting project to the next level and puts the full brilliance of your creativity on display," says Mike Mascari, North American Sales Manager for MEPPI.
Learn more about MEPPI’s Diamond Dot system and services at Diamong-Vision.com or contact MEPPI for a custom lighting design consultation by emailing diamondvisionsales@meppi.com or calling 724-772-2555.
About Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.(MEPPI)
Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) specializes in delivering secure and sustainable energy systems and solutions to the electric power industry, including smart grid distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), battery energy storage solutions (BESS), and substation monitoring utilizing advanced analytics. In addition, MEPPI’s Critical Power Solutions Division solves the challenges of mission critical facilities with complete solutions for data center operators from hyperscale to edge. MEPPI’s Diamond Vision Division designs, constructs, and maintains large scale, high-definition video displays for advertising, architectural enhancement, and stadium viewing. MEPPI’s Transportation Systems Division provides power, comfort, and efficiency solutions to the rail industry. Information on MEPPI’s complete line of products, services, and solutions for the electric power, data center, visual display, and rail transportation industries can be found at www.MEPPI.com. Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, MEPPI is a U.S. affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
In addition to electric utility products, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies’ principal businesses include semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, factory automation products and services, cooling and heating products and elevators and escalators.
