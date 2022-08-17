Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Expands Elevator and Escalator Call Center

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
The Elevator and Escalator Division of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. is expanding staff and office space with a new call center to support growth in the U.S.
Representatives of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. join in a ribbon cutting at the new Elevator and Escalator Division call center in Cypress, California. Pictured (left to right): Jared Baker, senior vice president, HR and administration, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.; Masahiro Oya, chairperson, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.; John Faure, senior director, service and labor relations department, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division; Mike Corbo, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.; Erik Zommers, senior vice president and general manager, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division (Photo: Business Wire)
Vertical transportation needs are growing as construction volume has picked up and the existing US elevator and escalator inventory ages. In response to growing demand, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. has opened four Elevator and Escalator branch offices in the past three years in San Francisco (second Northern California location), Nashville, Boston, and Miami. The new Cypress, California call center serves as the central location for customer support for Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division nationwide.
Representatives of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. recently came together to celebrate the call center’s grand opening.
“We’re proud of the growth the company has seen in recent years, and we’re thrilled to open the expanded call center,” says John Faure, senior director, service and labor relations department, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division. “We were outgrowing our old offices and the new space will allow us to serve our customers better, as well as accommodate future growth.”
About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division
Headquartered in Cypress, California, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division sells, installs, modernizes, and services elevators and escalators. The division is recognized as an industry leader in product quality, reliability, and preventative maintenance programs. Quality in Motion® is inherent in the division’s best in class products and people. Quality is at the division’s core. The products differentiate themselves through the smooth ride, leading edge technology, and unmatched reliability. The commitment continues over the life of the product through the division’s intensive service program that maximizes uptime of vertical transportation. Additional information is available at www.MitsubishiElevator.com.
In addition to elevators and escalators, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies ’ principal businesses include cooling and heating products, semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, factory automation products and services, electric utility products, and large-scale video displays for stadiums and arenas. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have 38 locations throughout North America with approximately 4,000 employees.
