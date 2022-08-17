Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Expands Elevator and Escalator Call Center

Representatives of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. join in a ribbon cutting at the new Elevator and Escalator Division call center in Cypress, California. Pictured (left to right): Jared Baker, senior vice president, HR and administration, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.; Masahiro Oya, chairperson, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.; John Faure, senior director, service and labor relations department, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division; Mike Corbo, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.; Erik Zommers, senior vice president and general manager, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division