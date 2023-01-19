AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023--
Mitutoyo America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of precision metrology instruments and solutions, is proud to announce its 60th anniversary.
Since its establishment in 1963, Mitutoyo America Corporation has been committed to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers. With a wide range of precision measuring instruments, including micrometers, calipers, height gages, and more, Mitutoyo America has become a trusted name in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and medical devices.
"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary and reflect on our history of providing precision metrology solutions to customers throughout the United States," said Matt Dye, President of Mitutoyo America Corporation. "We have always been dedicated to producing high-quality, accurate, and reliable products, and we will continue to do so for many more years to come."
To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Mitutoyo America will be hosting a series of events and promotions throughout the year, including customer appreciation events, special promotional discounts, and product demonstrations. The company also plans to launch new products and services to further expand its offerings to customers.
"We want to take this opportunity to thank our customers, employees, and partners for their continued support and loyalty over the past 60 years," said Dye. "We look forward to continuing to work together to drive innovation and improve precision metrology for the benefit of all."
Mitutoyo Corporationis the world's most comprehensive provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems, and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 5,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our customers throughout their lifetime.
