Mitutoyo America Corporation Releases New IDC Indicators

Mitutoyo America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of precision metrology instruments and solutions, is proud to announce new versions of the IDC, IDF and IDS series of Digimatic Indicators and products built around these indicators such as Depth and Thickness Gages.
IDC and IDF series improvements and changes:
The IDC and IDF series Digimatic Indicators have new designs and functions. Improvements include higher resolutions down to 20μinch / 0.5 μm, a built-in Calibration date warning, larger LCD and “analog” bar, and new S1 output (bidirectional communication) which allows settings to be changed through the new USB ITPak 3.0 software (free and paid versions).
All models with .5” / 12.7mm range will now have a metric (M2.5x0.45) stop screw (screw under dust cap). The contact points will remain the same: AGD models = 4-48 UNF contact point, ISO/JIS models = M2.5x0.45 contact point. The tapered, tapped hole for lifting cables has been removed.
Calibration period notification functions:
The LCD displays an icon to notify the user when the set calibration time approaches. This facilitates the proper precision management of ID-C/ID-F.
The calibration period notification icon starts blinking at a set time before calibration is due (e.g. 1 week before the calibration due date). If the deadline is exceeded, the entire screen starts blinking to notify the user.
Mitutoyo Corporationis the world's most comprehensive provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems, and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 5,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our customers throughout their lifetime.
