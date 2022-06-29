LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2022--
Miuzium ( www.miuzium.com ), an emerging leader in NFT fine art and 1/1s, has announced the launch of their first collection, Collection I. Miuzium is bringing together 100 artists from the Middle East and Africa to curate 1001 pieces of 1/1 minted art, with circa 95% of pieces created exclusively for the Miuzium Collection I. Artists are world-renowned, including Wayne Barker, Lulwah Al Homoud, Wissam Shawkat, Synthia Saint James, Duke Asidere, Jonathan Freemantle, and other talented artists, many of whom have sold their artwork at Sotheby’s, Christie’s, Phillip’s, and other respected auction houses. Most of Miuzium’s artists are entering the NFT ecosystem for the first time through collaboration with Miuzium.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be supporting these incredible artists and individuals to bring their art to life through NFTs,” said Farrah Kojok, CEO & Founder of Miuzium. “This represents a new opportunity for their artwork to be seen and for collectors around the world to enjoy and own their pieces.”
Miuzium is working with the 100 artists to market and sell their pieces through the Miuzium marketplace, launching Summer 2022. Nearly all pieces are a digital copy of a physical piece of artwork, many owned by the artists themselves or celebrity collectors. Purchasing and holding a piece from Miuzium Collection I grants access to The Miuzium, a private members-only club for art enthusiasts and professionals.
“Each artist in the collection has a unique story and journey into the world of art and NFTs,” said Faris Kojok, COO & Co-Founder. “Shurooq Amin, for example, is an artist whose art has been banned in her home country. She uses the power of NFTs to express herself and broaden her reach and community.”
Miuzium pieces will launch with some pieces starting near $200. The majority of pieces will be sold for a set price, with a few special pieces yet to be revealed via auction. Collection I will bring fine art and representation from artists around the world to hundreds of collectors. For a traditional fine art artist, it can be an arduous task to enter the world of NFTs. Miuzium serves as an artist’s biggest supporter and partner, with the goal of making the space more accessible to all.
About Miuzium:
Miuzium is a multinational art studio that utilizes technology to enhance and strengthen the connection between the art community and the greater world. Miuzium was founded by entrepreneur siblings Farrah and Faris Kojok, collectors of Fine Art for the past 10+ years.
