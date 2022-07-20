DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--
Mizzen+Main, the Dallas-based creator of the performance fabric dress shirt, celebrates ten years of redefining the workplace wardrobe this July. For ten years, Founder and Chairman Kevin Lavelle has transformed the apparel industry by combining performance fabrics with traditional styling to create clothes that look great and feel even better.
What began as a simple idea – a better dress shirt – became “the shirt heard ‘round the world,” and created a new era of men’s workwear. As the first brand to create performance fabric dress shirts, Mizzen+Main perfected their product with the introduction of The Leeward in 2014. Since then, Mizzen+Main has combined the fit and feel of athletic wear with the look and style of professional menswear to earn the endorsements of professional athletes such as J.J. Watt and Phil Mickelson.
“Being the first is a big deal. We made the world’s first performance fabric dress shirt to give unkempt, wrinkled, uncomfortable dress shirts a refresh. We’re celebrating what we’ve been perfecting (what other brands can only copy) all July long. It’s truly been the best damn decade,” said Kevin Lavelle.
Mizzen+Main believes that out of comfort comes confidence. And out of confidence comes a new way to walk into work, the weekend, and everywhere in between. Since 2012, they’ve expanded their fabric family to help build a worry-free wardrobe that makes travel, weekends, weddings, and afternoons on the golf course look easy. Whether customers choose a dress shirt, polo, pants or a pullover, Mizzen+Main is working to make every man’s wardrobe a little more comfortable.
“We’ve been out here conquering comfortably for a decade, and we’ve got a few more in us,” added Lavelle.
For more information on Mizzen+Main, visit www.mizzenandmain.com.
About Mizzen+Main
