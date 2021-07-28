ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $146.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.02 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.
The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $749.9 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.48 to $3.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $750 million for the fiscal third quarter.
MKS Instruments shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $160.10, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKSI