ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $150.2 million.
The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.02 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.
The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $763.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $551.4 million, or $9.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.95 billion.
