FILE - Britain's Mo Farah, right, runs as a pacemaker during the London Marathon in London, England, Oct. 4, 2020. Four-time Olympic champion Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. “The truth is I’m not who you think I am," the 39-year-old Farah told the BBC in a documentary called “The Real Mo Farah.”