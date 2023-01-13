DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--

The "Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market by Application, by End-user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market size is estimated to be USD 947.6 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.71% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses and their accompanying mortality, the rise in the frequency of arrhythmia, and the gadget is also useful for detecting arrhythmogenic concerns in COVID-19 patients in the outpatient scenario are factors contributing to the market growth. However, the increasing cost of advance is expected to hinder growth.

Segmentation

By Application

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into patch-based, and lead-based. In 2022, the lead-based segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to lead-based MCTs being easy to use, small in weight, and hence favoured by many patients.

By End-user

On the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into cardiac centers, hospitals, and others. In the global market, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to advantageous reimbursement policies, a boost in the number of minimally invasive operations performed in such facilities, and hospitals are ubiquitous and easily accessible, making them preferred to alternative services.

Regional Markets

In 2022, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing elderly population, the presence of large service providers offering enhanced healthcare solutions, the increasing frequency of heart diseases, and increasing healthcare costs. However, during the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate.

Some of the key factors influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific market include unhealthy dietary practises, because of low manufacturing prices and skilled workforce, several international corporations establishing manufacturing operations in the region, and the increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, which leads to physical inactivity, is leading to the region's growing cardiovascular morbidities.

Segmentation: Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Report 2022 - 2033

Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

  • Patch-based
  • Lead-based

End-user (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

  • Cardiac centers
  • Hospitals
  • Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

  • U.S
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa
  • GCC
  • Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

7. Market Analysis by Application

8. Market Analysis by End-user

9. Regional Market Analysis

10. North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

11. Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

12. Asia Pacific Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

13. Latin America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

14. MEA Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

15. Competitor Analysis

16. Company Profiles

17. Conclusion

18. Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Applied Cardiac Systems Inc. (US)
  • BioTelemetry Inc. (UK)
  • Biotricity Inc. (US)
  • iRhythm Technologies Inc. (US)
  • Medicomp Inc. (US)
  • Preventice Solutions (US)
  • ScottCare (US)
  • Telerhythmics LLC (US)
  • Welch Allyn (US)
  • Zoll Medical Corporation (US).

