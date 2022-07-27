DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--
The "Mobile Physician Practice Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Physician Practice Market is projected to reach USD 5,495.84 million by 2027 from USD 3,759.41 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.53% during the forecast period.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The report on mobile physician practice identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
Report Highlights
- The Americas Mobile Physician Practice Market size was estimated at USD 915.39 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 945.05 million in 2022, at a CAGR 5.56% to reach USD 1,266.88 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Mobile Physician Practice Market size was estimated at USD 862.76 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 932.04 million in 2022, at a CAGR 7.15% to reach USD 1,306.14 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Mobile Physician Practice Market size was estimated at USD 1,981.24 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,112.09 million in 2022, at a CAGR 6.69% to reach USD 2,922.81 million by 2027.
Company Usability Profiles:
- Amwell
- Babylon Inc.
- Centene Corporation
- Doctor on Demand, Inc.
- iCliniq
- LBMC Family of Companies
- Mobile Care Group
- Mobile Physician Services, Inc.
- Modern Mobile Medicine
- NovoCura Tech Health Services
- PatientPop, Inc.
- PlushCare
- Resurgia Health Solutions LLC
- Springhill Physician Practices
- Team Health Inc.
- Team Select Home Care
- Teladoc Health, Inc.
- Visiting Nurse Association Health Group
Scope of the Report
Type:
- Emergency Medicine
- Telehealth
Services:
- Monitoring Services
- Pain Management
- Palliative Care
- Primary Care
- Rehabilitation Services
- Short-Term Episodic Care
- Wound Care
End-user:
- Assisted Living Facility
- Home Healthcare
- Hospices
- Nursing Care
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whmup4
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005838/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PRACTICE MANAGEMENT OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/27/2022 11:57 AM/DISC: 07/27/2022 11:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005838/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.