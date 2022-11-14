DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--
The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator Strategy, Planning and Optimization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research provides analysis of the global MVNO marketplace segmented by region and country including MVNO type, hosting network, services and business models. It provides an assessment of MVNO supporting technologies, MVNO types, and business models. The report also analyzes the keys to success by MVNO type and strategy.
It also assesses the impact of 5G capabilities in terms of MVNO applications, services, and solutions. This includes the scope to realize new business models, particularly in the B2B arena. This 5G MVNO market report also evaluates infrastructure and enabling technologies in support of new anticipated purpose-built networks and services such as IoT-specific, data-only, and fixed wireless-oriented MVNOs.
It also includes a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation, and product differentiation.
Key Topics Covered:
Global MVNO Market by Country, Type, and Business Model
1 Executive Summary
1.1 The Evolution of MVNOs
1.2 MVNO Start-up Strategy and Planning
2 Companies in Report
3 Introduction
4 North America
5 South America
6 Asia
7 Europe
8 Africa
10 Central America
10.1 Costa Rica
10.1.1 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)
10.1.1.1 Kolbi
10.1.1.2 Liberty
10.1.1.3 Claro
10.1.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
10.1.2.1 Cabletica
10.2 Mexico
10.2.1 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)
10.2.1.1 TelCel
10.2.1.2 Movistar
10.2.1.3 AT&T Mexico
10.2.1.4 Red Compartida
10.2.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
10.2.2.1 Alestra Movil
10.2.2.2 AlmaTel Mexico
10.2.2.3 BAIT
10.2.2.4 Bueno cell
10.2.2.5 Cierto
10.2.2.6 Diri
10.2.2.7 Easter Egg
10.2.2.8 Exis
10.2.2.9 Flash Mobile
10.2.2.10 Gamers Mobile
10.2.2.11 her Mobile
10.2.2.12 IENTC movil
10.2.2.13 Inxel
10.2.2.14 Izzi Movil
10.2.2.15 Maxcom
10.2.2.16 Miio
10.2.2.17 moBig
10.2.2.18 Nemi
10.2.2.19 Oui
10.2.2.20 Pillofon
10.2.2.21 QBo Cel
10.2.2.22 Simpati
10.2.2.23 Telgen
10.2.2.24 Tuyo Broadband
10.2.2.25 Vasanta
10.2.2.26 Virgin Mobile
10.2.2.27 Weex Mobile
11 Caribbean
11.1 Puerto Rico
11.1.1 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)
11.1.1.1 Claro
11.1.1.2 Liberty
11.1.1.3 T-Mobile
11.1.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
11.1.2.1 AirVoice Wireless
11.1.2.2 Boost Mobile
11.1.2.3 FreeUp Mobile
11.1.2.4 Karma
11.1.2.5 Liberty Wireless
11.1.2.6 Life Wireless
11.1.2.7 Mint Mobile
11.1.2.8 Red Pocket Mobile
11.1.2.9 Republic Wireless
11.1.2.10 Safelink
11.1.2.11 Tesix Wireless
5G MVNO Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, Services and Solutions
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Technology and Application Analysis
4. Company Analysis
5. Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
7. Appendix: 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Services
MVNO Business Plan with Financial Modeling Spreadsheet
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
2.1. The Business
2.2. The Strategy
2.3. The Market
2.4. The Management
2.5. The Financials
2.6. The Company Mission
2.7. MVNO Criteria
2.8. Exceptions
3. The Business
3.1. Requirements Analysis
3.2. Description of Services
3.3. Target Market
3.4. Initial Services: Primary Revenue Drivers
3.5. Potential Future Services: Additional Revenue Sources
3.6. Distribution, Purchasing, and Refills
3.7. Starter Package
3.8. Handsets and Hardware
3.9. LTE System and the SIM-card
3.10. Website and User Interface Strategies
3.11. LTE Enhancements, 5G, and Future Technologies
3.12. Back-Office and Customer Care
3.13. Mobile Network Operator Requirements
3.14. Regulatory Issues
3.15. Churn Considerations
4. The Opportunity
4.1. Opportunity
4.2. Strategy
4.3. Provisioning and Management
4.4. Infrastructure
4.5. Multi-IMSI Approach
4.6. Multi-network VPN
4.7. Security and Control
4.8. Forecast
5. The Market
5.1. US Wireless Market
5.2. Prepaid Services Market
5.3. Wholesale Communications Services
5.4. Essential Negotiation Factors
5.5. Setup Cost Analysis
5.6. Terminal Usage and Control
5.7. Network Usage and Control
6. Marketing Plan
6.1. Overview
6.2. Marketing Strategy
6.3. Initial Market Segments and Strategic Considerations
6.4. Partnering and Co-branding
6.5. Loyalty Program
6.6. Migration Strategy
7. Financial Overview
7.1. Revenue Streams and Cost Considerations
7.2. Revenue Growth
7.3. Financial Projections
7.4. Funding
7.5. Exit Strategy
8. Extensions and Upgrades
8.1. Selection Criteria
8.2. Technical Requirements
8.3. Other Factors
9. Potential Market Segments
10. The Management Team and Partners
10.1. Management
10.2. Board of Advisors
10.3. Operational Partners
11. Competition
11.1. Prepaid Players
11.2. Prepaid Market Assessment
12. MVNO Market Outlook
12.1. Overview
12.2. Global Outlook and Forecast
12.3. MVNO Drivers in Europe
12.4. MVNO Drivers in the United States
12.5. MVNO Drivers in Middle East
12.6. MVNO Drivers in Asia Pacific
13. MVNO Case Studies
14. Conclusions
15. Appendix
15.1. Cellular Operator Organization Structure
15.2. Initiating Contact with MNOs
15.3. Strategy Development
