MobileSmith (OTCBB: MOST), a leading provider of cutting-edge mobile software solutions, announces the appointment of George “Buddy” Hickman to their Strategic Advisory board.
Buddy will bring his strategic technical prowess and deep understanding of the available provider data sets in our market to ensure we continue to think, act, and build in a provider friendly way. His years of work integrating top health systems give us a unique lens into the problems plaguing our industry and ensuring that they are worth solving.
Buddy stated, "It's great to work with a great group of change agents and leaders who care about our mission. MobileSmith Health is building solutions that 'fill a real gap' to improve patient experience, patient safety and support our much needed workforce retention needs."
About MobileSmith:
MobileSmith (OTCBB: MOST), has been designing software since 1993, evolving from desktop to browser-based computing and now revolutionizing mobile with a new paradigm in application development. Their patents pending MobileSmith™ platform is an innovative cloud solution that enables organizations to rapidly create, deploy, and manage custom, native mobile apps for iPhone, Android, and iPad.
Without writing a line of code, business managers can quickly and cost-effectively take their company mobile. Our clients can also seamlessly integrate their app portfolio with their enterprise systems and securely manage all mobile solutions from a single cloud-based environment.
About George “Buddy” Hickman:
George “Buddy” Hickman received his Bachelor of Science, in Industrial Engineering and his Master of Science, in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He is a health industry and academic health science system digital, technology, and analytics senior executive. In addition, he is a dedicated member and life fellow of HIMSS since 1982 and obtains board memberships with leading healthcare industry organizations, and maintains a national industry presence.
