Leading mobile technology company, Mobvista, continues to embody responsible corporate growth, substantiating its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles with the release of its 2022 ESG report. The report showcases the company’s proactive approach towards sustainability and responsible corporate governance, strengthening stakeholder trust.
Sustainability at the Core of Mobvista's Business
Mobvista has operationalized ESG principles with a three-tier governance structure, earning the company top rankings in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, and The Asset's Annual ESG Titanium Award. These accolades reinforce the company's dedication to achieving ESG objectives.
Pioneering Efficient Cloud Computing
Mobvista's innovative approach to sustainability is particularly notable in developing SpotMax, a cloud computing optimization solution. SpotMax was created to address the issue of rising cloud usage costs and fully utilizes spot instances to reduce these costs. This technology has made physical server rooms and computing centers redundant by optimizing idle computing resources on public clouds, leading to reductions in land use, electricity consumption, and carbon emissions.
Data Security and Risk Management
Maintaining nine data security and privacy protection certifications, Mobvista is committed to data security for the company and its clients. Through risk management strategies and internal audit and supervisory bodies, Mobvista has created a robust approach to managing business operations, strengthening relationships, and fostering a resilient value chain.
About Mobvista
Mobvista (1860.HK) is a leading mobile technology company providing a complete suite of advertising and analytics tools for app developers and marketers seeking global growth. Providing a range of tailored solutions, such as user acquisition, monetization, analytics, creative automation, and cross-channel media buying, Mobvista enables developers to maximize their potential.
To learn more about Mobvista, please visit www.mobvista.com.
