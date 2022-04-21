SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced its limited-time spring menu offerings – the Jasmine Pizza and the Zesty Asian Pineapple Salad – available now through July 5, 2022 at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide*.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005410/en/
MOD spring menu offerings – the Jasmine Pizza and the Zesty Asian Pineapple Salad (Photo: Business Wire)
The Jasmine is a flavor-packed, Thai-inspired pizza with a pesto base, topped with red Thai curry chicken, pineapple, kale and broccoli power blend, shredded mozzarella – and finished with a sri-rancha drizzle.
The Zesty Asian Pineapple Salad starts with a spinach, kale and broccoli power blend, pineapple, cucumbers, pickled red onions and crunchy wonton chips – tossed with a delicious, Greek herb and tahini dressing, and drizzled with a limited-edition honey soy-ginger glaze.
Each of these offerings are available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards® members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on Flash MOD seasonal specials. Learn more about MOD Rewards at www.modpizza.com/rewards.
*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations. The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.
ABOUT MOD PIZZA:
MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 500 stores system-wide across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005410/en/
CONTACT: MEDIA:
Charlotte Wayte
MOD Pizza
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/21/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/21/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005410/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.