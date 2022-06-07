MOD Pizza Celebrates Pride Month With Limited-Edition “Pride Cake”

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today released its new, limited-edition Pride Cake, a delicious vanilla cake with a creamy filling, covered in a vanilla frosting and adorned with rainbow sprinkles. MOD’s latest Cake for Good will support two organizations strengthening the LGBTQ+ community: in the US, The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people, and in Canada, the Victoria Pride Society.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005582/en/
MOD Pizza today released its new, limited-edition Pride Cake, a delicious vanilla cake with a creamy filling, covered in a vanilla frosting and adorned with rainbow sprinkles. MOD’s latest Cake for Good will support two organizations strengthening the LGBTQ+ community: The Trevor Project and the Victoria Pride Society. For every Pride Cake sold through July 31, or while supplies last, MOD will donate $0.25. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Pride Cake ($2.77-$3.02 USD and $4.47 CAN) is available now through July 31, 2022, or while supplies last, at all 500+ MOD Pizza locations system-wide*. For every Pride Cake sold, MOD will donate $0.25.
“As a people-first brand, we have a real commitment to contribute to a world that works for and includes everyone. We want our stores to be a place where everyone feels welcome – safe and inclusive gathering spots where people are treated with respect and dignity,” said Ally Svenson, MOD co-founder and protector of the purpose. “As we celebrate Pride Month, we’re proud to support The Trevor Project and Victoria Pride Society, both making important impacts towards a more welcoming, inclusive and loving world.”
The Trevor Project works to save young LGBTQ lives by providing free and confidential 24/7 phone lifeline, text, and chat services to LGBTQ youth in crisis. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research and advocacy programs. According to The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, and nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide. Their research also found that 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it.
**The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations. The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.
ABOUT MOD PIZZA
MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 500 stores across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
ABOUT THE TREVOR PROJECT
The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide.
ABOUT VICTORIA PRIDE SOCIETY
Established in 2005, the Victoria Pride Society is dedicated to the pursuit of a fair and just world for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and is proud to celebrate Pride with a ten-day Pride Festival that emphasizes inclusion, diversity, and equity. VPS creates opportunities for visibility, collaboration, ongoing conversations, and celebration. With a new leadership team, VPS is working to create programming, projects and events that advance meaningful connections across the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities in Greater Victoria.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005582/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Charlotte Wayte
MOD Pizza
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER RETAIL LGBTQ+
SOURCE: MOD Pizza
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/07/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/07/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005582/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.