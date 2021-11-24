SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led and people-first pioneer of the fast casual pizza category, today kicked off its annual Spreading MODness campaign with its new “MODness Meal” – a limited-time meal bundle to help fight hunger. With an estimated 38 million Americans struggling with food insecurity – including nearly 12 million children and 5.2 million seniors – the MODness Meal supports Feeding America and MOD’s ongoing commitment to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. The MODness Meal is available now through December 31, 2021, in-store, online and via the MOD Rewards app at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide**.

The MODness Meal: Making A Difference, One Meal At A Time

The MODness Meal includes any MOD-size pizza or salad, a Coca-Cola beverage, plus a $1 donation to Feeding America. Not only is this a good deal for customers - it is a good deed for MOD’s local communities. Every meal sold will help provide 10 meals to people in need, allowing customers to make a meaningful impact by simply enjoying MOD.

Spreading MODness, MOD’s Annual Birthday Celebration

Since 2013, MOD has celebrated its birthday by Spreading MODness, a time when the brand shines a light on its purpose – doing the right thing for their Squads and communities.

Feeding America – Magnifying MOD’s Purpose and Maximizing Impact

This year, through a new partnership with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the United States, MOD has committed to helping provide a minimum of 1.5 million meals to local communities - with a goal of reaching 2.5 million meals. Feeding America serves nearly every community in the U.S. and an estimated 1 in 8 Americans, providing more than 6 billion meals in 2020.

“Simply put, no one should go hungry, ever,” said Ally Svenson, MOD co-founder and chief purpose officer. “We’ve been working for over ten years to help fight food insecurity, and, sadly, the pandemic has exacerbated the issue. We’re proud to partner with Feeding America, who, through their well-established network of local food banks and incredibly efficient distribution system, will allow us to help increase food access to people facing hunger in communities where MOD has a presence. Like MOD, they believe that strong local connections create resilient and healthy communities.”

“We know how important access to nutritious food is for families in need, especially during the holiday season,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful to MOD Pizza for their commitment to help end hunger.”

MOD will be supporting the following local food banks through Spreading MODness 2021:

Alabama

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Food Bank of North Alabama

Arizona

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

St. Mary's Food Bank

United Food Bank

California

Alameda County Community Food Bank

Central California Food Bank

Feeding America Riverside |San Bernardino Counties

Food Bank for Monterey County

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

Food Share, Inc.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Placer Food Bank

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

SF-Marin Food Banks

Colorado

Care and Share Food Bank

Community Food Share

Food Bank for Larimer County

Food Bank of the Rockies

Weld Food Bank

Delaware

Food Bank of Delaware

Florida

Feeding Northeast Florida

Feeding South Florida

Feeding Tampa Bay

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Treasure Coast Food Bank

Georgia

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Golden Harvest Food Bank

Idaho

The Idaho Foodbank

Illinois

Central Illinois Foodbank

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Northern Illinois Food Bank

Indiana

Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc.

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Tri-State Food Bank, Inc.

Kentucky

God's Pantry Food Bank, Inc.

Maryland

Maryland Food Bank

Michigan

Feeding America West Michigan

Forgotten Harvest

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan

South Michigan Food Bank

Missouri

Harvesters - The Community Food Network

St. Louis Area Foodbank

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri

Montana

Montana Food Bank Network

North Carolina

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

MANNA FoodBank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina

New Jersey

Food Bank of South Jersey

Nevada

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Ohio

Freestore Foodbank

Mid-Ohio FoodBank

Shared Harvest Foodbank

Oregon

Oregon Food Bank

Pennsylvania

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Helping Harvest

Philabundance

Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Harvest Hope Food Bank

Lowcountry Food Bank

Texas

Central Texas Food Bank

Coastal Bend Food Bank

Houston Food Bank

North Texas Food Bank

San Antonio Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Utah

Utah Food Bank

Virginia

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Feed More

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Washington

Food Lifeline

Second Harvest Inland Northwest

Washington, D.C.

Capital Area Food Bank

Wisconsin

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

MOD is the pioneer of fast-casual pizza, with over 500 locations in North America. To learn more about MOD’s purpose and impact work, visit www.modpizza.com.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

**The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA:

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one price. With 500+ locations system-wide**, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 “Change the World” list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic, and the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com.

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA:

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006130/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:

Charlotte Wayte

MOD Pizza

Charlotte.wayte@modpizza.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: MOD Pizza

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 11/24/2021 12:00 PM/DISC: 11/24/2021 12:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006130/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Trending Video

Recommended for you