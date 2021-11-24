SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led and people-first pioneer of the fast casual pizza category, today kicked off its annual Spreading MODness campaign with its new “MODness Meal” – a limited-time meal bundle to help fight hunger. With an estimated 38 million Americans struggling with food insecurity – including nearly 12 million children and 5.2 million seniors – the MODness Meal supports Feeding America and MOD’s ongoing commitment to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. The MODness Meal is available now through December 31, 2021, in-store, online and via the MOD Rewards app at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide**.
The MODness Meal: Making A Difference, One Meal At A Time
The MODness Meal includes any MOD-size pizza or salad, a Coca-Cola beverage, plus a $1 donation to Feeding America. Not only is this a good deal for customers - it is a good deed for MOD’s local communities. Every meal sold will help provide 10 meals to people in need, allowing customers to make a meaningful impact by simply enjoying MOD.
Spreading MODness, MOD’s Annual Birthday Celebration
Since 2013, MOD has celebrated its birthday by Spreading MODness, a time when the brand shines a light on its purpose – doing the right thing for their Squads and communities.
Feeding America – Magnifying MOD’s Purpose and Maximizing Impact
This year, through a new partnership with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the United States, MOD has committed to helping provide a minimum of 1.5 million meals to local communities - with a goal of reaching 2.5 million meals. Feeding America serves nearly every community in the U.S. and an estimated 1 in 8 Americans, providing more than 6 billion meals in 2020.
“Simply put, no one should go hungry, ever,” said Ally Svenson, MOD co-founder and chief purpose officer. “We’ve been working for over ten years to help fight food insecurity, and, sadly, the pandemic has exacerbated the issue. We’re proud to partner with Feeding America, who, through their well-established network of local food banks and incredibly efficient distribution system, will allow us to help increase food access to people facing hunger in communities where MOD has a presence. Like MOD, they believe that strong local connections create resilient and healthy communities.”
“We know how important access to nutritious food is for families in need, especially during the holiday season,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful to MOD Pizza for their commitment to help end hunger.”
MOD will be supporting the following local food banks through Spreading MODness 2021:
Alabama
Feeding the Gulf Coast
Food Bank of North Alabama
Arizona
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
St. Mary's Food Bank
United Food Bank
California
Alameda County Community Food Bank
Central California Food Bank
Feeding America Riverside |San Bernardino Counties
Food Bank for Monterey County
Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano
Food Share, Inc.
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
Placer Food Bank
Redwood Empire Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County
Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
SF-Marin Food Banks
Colorado
Care and Share Food Bank
Community Food Share
Food Bank for Larimer County
Food Bank of the Rockies
Weld Food Bank
Delaware
Food Bank of Delaware
Florida
Feeding Northeast Florida
Feeding South Florida
Feeding Tampa Bay
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
Treasure Coast Food Bank
Georgia
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Golden Harvest Food Bank
Idaho
The Idaho Foodbank
Illinois
Central Illinois Foodbank
Greater Chicago Food Depository
Northern Illinois Food Bank
Indiana
Food Bank of Northern Indiana
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank
Tri-State Food Bank, Inc.
Kentucky
God's Pantry Food Bank, Inc.
Maryland
Maryland Food Bank
Michigan
Feeding America West Michigan
Forgotten Harvest
Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan
South Michigan Food Bank
Missouri
Harvesters - The Community Food Network
St. Louis Area Foodbank
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri
Montana
Montana Food Bank Network
North Carolina
Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
MANNA FoodBank
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina
New Jersey
Food Bank of South Jersey
Nevada
Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Ohio
Freestore Foodbank
Mid-Ohio FoodBank
Shared Harvest Foodbank
Oregon
Oregon Food Bank
Pennsylvania
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
Helping Harvest
Philabundance
Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Harvest Hope Food Bank
Lowcountry Food Bank
Texas
Central Texas Food Bank
Coastal Bend Food Bank
Houston Food Bank
North Texas Food Bank
San Antonio Food Bank
Tarrant Area Food Bank
Utah
Utah Food Bank
Virginia
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Feed More
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
Washington
Food Lifeline
Second Harvest Inland Northwest
Washington, D.C.
Capital Area Food Bank
Wisconsin
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin
MOD is the pioneer of fast-casual pizza, with over 500 locations in North America. To learn more about MOD’s purpose and impact work, visit www.modpizza.com.
*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.
**The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations.
The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.
ABOUT MOD PIZZA:
MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one price. With 500+ locations system-wide**, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 “Change the World” list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic, and the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com.
ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA:
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.
