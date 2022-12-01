SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--
Today, MOD Pizza, the purpose-led, people-first brand, announced the significant expansion of its Journey Program to include a robust list of company-paid educational curriculums for its MOD Squad members. Through a new partnership with Guild, MOD’s 10,000+ Squad members in company-owned stores across the U.S. can now unlock life-changing opportunities for both personal and professional advancement. The expanded program will cover the cost of full tuition, plus all books and fees, providing Squad members the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree, professional certificates, or enroll in English language learning – all through Guild’s Learning Marketplace and Career Opportunity Platform.
“This is an important investment for MOD, and one that can help remove the barriers to education and career mobility that exist for so many,” said Ally Svenson, MOD’s co-founder and protector of the purpose. “The MOD Journey Program is designed to support and serve the people of MOD and ensure we are providing opportunities that will positively impact their lives. There’s nothing more important to us than knowing our Squads can pursue their personal and professional dreams as part of their MOD journey!”
The MOD Journey Program will now provide access to 19 high-quality educational, skills-based, and career development programs. Each are designed for working adults, with flexible classes that fit different schedules and include access to one-on-one support from Guild coaches. Courses are offered through eCornell, Spelman College, Southern New Hampshire University, Penn Foster and more, with a wide range of programs, including:
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- High School Completion program
- English Language Learning program
- Technology Fundamentals Certificate
- Business and Technical Writing Certificate
- Project Management Certificate
- Corporate Communications Certificate
- Food and Beverage Management Certificate
- Foundational skill building bootcamps such as tech literacy, personal communication and more
Tim, a MOD manager, adds, “Getting an education is one of the most important things in life, and one that I feel is often overlooked within our industry. I’m currently working towards my own degree, and like my role at MOD, my education has taught me so many valuable things in life that I will carry with me for the rest of time. I’m excited to see how many lives will be impacted the same way mine has.”
“The Guild team could not be more thrilled to partner with MOD, another purpose-led organization focused on people impact,” said Natalie McCullough, Guild’s president and chief commercial officer. “Through expanded access to education and skilling, with support along the way, we’re creating career opportunities for MOD’s Squad members across the country.”
According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, 63% of employees cited “no opportunities for career advancement” as a top reason for quitting. With the additional access to Guild’s Career Opportunity Platform, MOD Squads will have new paths toward career mobility.
To learn more about the program visit https://modpizza.guildeducation.com/partner/.
ABOUT MOD PIZZA
MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 520 stores system-wide* across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations.
The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.
ABOUT GUILD
Guild’s Career Opportunity Platform enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development and one-on-one coaching. Guild partners with the nation’s largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Macy’s, Target, and The Walt Disney Company — to create cultures of opportunity that will help them attract and retain top talent, and build the workforce of the future. Using Guild’s Career Opportunity Platform full of real-world education and learning programs, employees at those companies can gain the skills, knowledge, and guidance they need to build a brighter future for themselves and their families — all without paying for tuition or career services on their own. For more information, visit www.guildeducation.com/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005446/en/
CONTACT: Charlotte Wayte
MOD Pizza
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR CONTINUING UNIVERSITY TRAINING FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: MOD Pizza
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/01/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/01/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005446/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.