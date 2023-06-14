SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2023--
MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, today announced updates to its popular MOD Rewards program, allowing customers to earn free MOD, faster. MOD SuperFast Rewards now allows loyal fans to start earning rewards with just 50 points, offers a wider choice of reward options, and provides exclusive offers and special deals throughout the year. Additionally, MOD Rewards members will now be able to give back even more to their communities with an enhanced fundraising program, along with the ability to pay forward their reward to the MOD Opportunity Network ( MOD O.N.), to help support job seekers facing employment barriers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614659808/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
MORE REWARDS…SUPERFAST
MOD Rewards members earn 1 point for every $1 spent at MOD. Rewards are unlocked beginning at 50 points.
- 50 points: Free No Name Cake, free non-alcoholic drink, free alternative crust upgrade, or $1 donation to one of the MOD O.N. partners.
- 100 points: Free Cheesy Garlic Bread, free delivery, or $2 donation to MOD O.N.
- 150 points: Free Pizza, free Salad, or any single menu item, or make a $3 donation to MOD O.N.
Raise Some Dough with MOD Rewards, Make an Impact
MOD Rewards members can organize a fundraiser at their local MOD, and in return, receive an increased benefit of 25% of sales back to their organization – higher than the standard 20% donation.
Pay It Forward
Members can also pay it forward by donating their reward to support one of the MOD Opportunity Network non-profit partners: Best Buddies International, Goodwill Industries International and FareStart. The MOD Opportunity Network connects its stores with non-profit organizations that support the readiness, placement and retention of job seekers deserving of a second chance or a first start.
“While we’ve seen the trend of restaurant rewards becoming more elusive, MOD’s new and improved program is truly focused on recognizing and rewarding our most loyal customers. Since the launch of MOD Rewards in 2019, we’ve continued to listen to the feedback and have responded by expanding our benefits to provide added value,” said Kevin Flaherty, SVP of Digital & Off-Premises, MOD Pizza. “In keeping with our community mindset, we’ve also created exciting new opportunities for our customers to give back and make a difference on a local scale.”
Summer of Rewards
To celebrate the new and improved MOD Rewards, from July 10 to August 28, MOD is offering a summer of special offers and deals, available to Rewards members at all 540+ MOD U.S. locations system-wide*. Full details will be announced at a later date.
To join MOD Rewards, or for more information on the new SuperFast Rewards or Summer of Rewards, please visit www.modpizza.com/rewards.
ABOUT MOD PIZZA
MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 540 stores system-wide* across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations.
The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614659808/en/
CONTACT: Charlotte Wayte
MOD Pizza
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/14/2023 04:14 PM/DISC: 06/14/2023 04:13 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614659808/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.