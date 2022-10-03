BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
Idahoans soon will have exciting new options for their medical insurance as Moda Health brings to the Gem State a wide range of its evidence-based plans, innovative programs and signature customer service.
“We’re delighted to offer Idaho access to our high-quality health plans, all backed by our expert assistance, full suite of online services and strong provider partnerships,” says Jason Gootee, VP of Sales & Strategic Market Development at Moda Health. “Our company is committed to helping people find the right care at the right time in the right place. We know choosing the health plan that will care for you and your family is a very personal choice and we are happy we now give Idaho residents another choice for this important decision.”
Founded in the Northwest almost 70 years ago, Moda Health currently serves communities in Oregon, Alaska, and Texas. In Idaho, the company will offer Individual, Family, Medicare Supplement and Group medical plans.
Pursuing its mission to always deliver access to the highest-quality care, Moda Health is partnering with the Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance network; the Patient Quality Alliance network, a comprehensive network of hospitals and physicians throughout Southeast Idaho; and Minidoka Memorial Hospital, along with other local providers.
“We’re excited about this new partnership,” says Lannie Checketts, Chief Financial Officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System. “Moda Health has an impressive track record of working with providers to build healthier communities. And now, working together, Moda and Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance, with its robust network of over 3,000 providers which include well-known and established practices in the Treasure Valley, we will be doing exactly that.”
“PQA is delighted to enter into a partnership with Moda Health that will bring more options to insurance plan purchasers throughout Southeast Idaho,” says Brock Merrill, Executive Director of PQA. “Moda’s commitment to value-based care strategies will ensure members receive high quality care from familiar physicians and hospitals in their communities, all while working with the PQA network to curtail escalating premium expenses.”
Open enrollment for Moda’s Individual/Family medical plans begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 15.
Individual and Employer Group plans for 2023 will be available in Ada, Adams, Bannock, Bingham, Boise, Canyon, Caribou, Elmore, Gem, Minidoka, Oneida, Owyhee, Payette, Power and Washington counties. Moda’s Medicare Supplement will be available statewide.
More information on Moda Health’s plans is available at modahealth.com/Idaho or you can call at 855-718-1767.
About Moda
Founded in Portland in 1955, Moda is a company committed to building healthier communities. With almost 1,400 employees, Moda has more than 400,000 members in its medical plans and nearly 1 million members in its stand-alone pharmacy segment. The Moda family of enterprises includes Moda Health, Ardon Health, Arrow Dental, Astra Practice Partners, BenefitHelp Solutions, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization, Emerging Health, Moda Assurance Company, ODS Community Dental, OHSU Health IDS, and Summit Health. Affiliated companies include Delta Dental of Oregon and Delta Dental of Alaska with more than 1 million dental members.
About Saint Alphonsus Health System
Saint Alphonsus health system is a Catholic, faith-based ministry and not-for-profit health system serving the state of Idaho, eastern Oregon and northern Nevada communities. The health system boasts 4 hospitals, 609 licensed beds and 7 joint venture relationships. The health system employs 6,100 colleagues and over 500 medical staff. The Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance is comprised of over 3,000 employed and independent providers.
The health system hospitals include: Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center - Boise, ID; Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital – Boise, ID, a joint venture with Encompass Health; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa, ID; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario, OR; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Baker City, OR.
Saint Alphonsus is a proud member of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation. Trinity Health serves people and communities in 25 states from coast to coast with 89 hospitals, 131 continuing care facilities, 17 clinically integrated networks, 125 urgent care locations, and 25 PACE center locations. To find out more go to:www.saintalphonsus.org
About the Patient Quality Alliance Network
Patient Quality Alliance (PQA) is a clinically integrated network that focuses on increasing the quality of care, while decreasing the cost of healthcare for everyone through value-based care arrangements with provider and payer partners. PQA provides members with comprehensive medical services in their communities by partnering with 6 health systems, over 1,300 primary care and specialty physicians, over 20 post acute care facilities and organizations, as well as other ancillary service providers throughout Southeast Idaho.
