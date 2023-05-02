SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
ModalAI today unveiled the powerful new VOXL 2 Mini, ushering in a new era for smaller, smarter, and safer drone autopilots. The newly designed VOXL 2 Mini features autonomy, communications, and power management, providing a 30% reduction in area compared to VOXL 2, to only 42mm x 42mm. At only 11g, VOXL 2 Mini fits all the technology of the Blue UAS Framework 2.0 VOXL 2 into a delightfully compact size while still delivering an impressively large repository of autonomous AI and computing capabilities with the VOXL SDK. VOXL 2 Mini also features an industry-standard 30.5mm x 30.5mm frame mount, offering autonomy to any drone. The new VOXL 2 Mini is available to order beginning today starting from $1,169.99 at www.modalai.com/voxl-2-mini
VOXL 2 Mini: 11g Blue UAS Framework autopilot powered by QRB5165 with all-new 30.5mm x 30.5mm industry-standard mount. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The response to VOXL 2 has been incredible, and we are thrilled for customers to experience the same powerful computing in an even smaller design,” said Chad Sweet, CEO and co-founder of ModalAI, Inc. “Weight is the dominant factor when designing a drone as they need to fight gravity in flight. VOXL 2 Mini is only 11 grams and delivers the same performance as its VOXL 2 predecessor in a smaller form factor, ideal for the next generation of smaller, smarter, and safer drones.”
VOXL 2 Mini is a breakthrough in autonomous UAS components
VOXL 2 Mini is powered by the same technology as VOXL 2, and features the powerful Qualcomm QRB5165 with 8 cores up to 3.091GHz, four MIPI-CSI image sensor inputs, pre-configured accessories for WiFi, 4G/5G, and Microhard connectivity. This computing-dense autonomous stack is as small as an Oreo Ⓡ cookie and includes a new 5.8g VOXLESCMini with integrated power management system (APM) and closed or open loop RPM control with feedback. VOXL 2 Mini leverages the same image sensors as VOXL 2 for state of the art computer vision performance. All together, the power from VOXL 2, coupled with extensive perception sensors and new power management system, delivers obstacle avoidance, obstacle detection, and GPS-denied navigation.
VOXL SDK brings powerful performance to VOXL 2 Mini
VOXL SDK enables developers looking to create, validate, test, and integrate their autonomous flight software into their small UAV solutions. VOXL 2 Mini’s open software and compatibility with popular development tools such as PX4, ROS 2, Open CV, Open CL, and TensorFlow Lite, make it the ideal development platform for industry problem solvers.
The combination of developer-friendly, open software and VOXL 2 Mini’s hardware design with 30.5mm x 30.5mm industry standard mount, make it easy to upgrade the smallest UAV designs.
About ModalAI, Inc.
ModalAI ® accelerates development of smaller, smarter and safer drones and robots with SWAP-optimized Blue UAS Framework autopilots built in the U.S.A. From home and business security to retail and government applications, the company’s highly-integrated AI-powered modules empower a variety of industries to utilize aerial and ground autonomous navigation systems that communicate on 4G and 5G cellular networks.
Based in San Diego, California, ModalAI was formed by former Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. R&D leadership in 2018 and builds on their prior research and development in the drone and robotic markets. ModalAI’s VOXL product line helps manufacturers and independent builders get to market quickly and affordably. For more information, visit www.modalai.com.
