Modere, a global, clean lifestyle, health & wellness brand of dietary supplements, household, and beauty & personal care products, today announced it has been named a Newsweek Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® for the second consecutive year, and has been ranked Number five in the consumer products sector.
“It is truly an honor to be named a Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek and to know that our team members feel engaged and motivated,” expressed Asma Ishaq, Modere Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition reflects our conscious efforts to recognize the value of each individual’s contributions, encourage teamwork and celebrate innovation. Our team’s continued commitment to a culture of positivity elevates our collective success as we work together toward a common purpose to improve wellbeing and achieve continued growth.”
“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”
The Newsweek results, produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000 employees. Modere’s selection recognizes the company’s commitment to a culture of employee empowerment and the mutual loyalty and regard expressed by employees.
"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, Best Practice Institute CEO. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."
Findings are based on five critical areas: how positively workers feel about their future at the company, how well employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration within the company. Additional criteria include the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, as well as response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules.
Methodology
To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)
About Modere
Modere ( www.modere.com ) is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s branded, award-winning portfolio of science-backed clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are clinically validated, US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate, and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds. This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy.
Modere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"). ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions. ZCG has a global team comprised of over 300 professionals. ( www.zcg.com )
About Newsweek
Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
About Best Practice Institute
Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.
