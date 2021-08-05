CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.78 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $6.46 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.01 per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $4.35 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.29 billion.
Moderna shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed fivefold in the last 12 months.
