Modiv Industrial, Inc. (“Modiv Industrial” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MDV), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate properties, today announced the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4609375 per share on the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) for the third quarter of 2023.
The Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend payable to Series A Preferred Stock holders of record as of September 29, 2023, which will be paid on October 16, 2023. The quarterly dividend amount of $0.4609375 per share represents an annualized dividend rate of $1.84375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation’s supply chains. Driven by an investor-first focus, as of August 14, 2023, Modiv Industrial had a $614 million real estate portfolio (based on estimated fair value) comprised of 4.7 million square feet of aggregate leasable area. For more information, please visit: www.modiv.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to annualized dividend rates and distributions declared by the Company’s board of directors. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 13, 2023. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the time when made and are based on information available to the Company as of such date and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any such statement now or in the future, unless required by law.
