ModMed Appoints Chief People Officer, Jody Beaverson

Practice technology leader ModMed® is proud to announce the appointment of Jody Beaverson as its chief people officer. Ms. Beaverson will help strengthen the company’s commitment to its people as it continues to grow in the specialty-specific software space.
Ms. Beaverson brings more than 20 years of progressive human resources leadership experience and expertise. She has a proven track record of successfully leading organizations through pivotal times of growth and transformation.
“We are thrilled to have Jody join the ModMed family and lead our initiatives for attracting, retaining and supporting our workforce,” said Daniel Cane, ModMed co-founder and CEO. “Her leadership skills and extensive experience will help support ModMed through rapid growth by providing inspirational leadership to all members of the organization.”
As ModMed’s chief people officer, Ms. Beaverson will be a central member of the executive leadership team and she will have responsibility for all aspects of the working experience of ModMed’s employees, including using her strategic leadership skills to champion ModMed’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She will report directly to the CEO and work directly with the executive team as a thought partner to shape the company’s human capital strategy.
Ms. Beaverson most recently served as senior vice president, People Solutions, for Change Healthcare (CHNG). In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing, influencing and enabling the people strategy of the organization in support of achieving business objectives and creating a strong pipeline of talent to enable growth. She also led Change Healthcare’s Future of Work initiative, drove the enterprise people efforts throughout the pandemic, and was part of the core leadership team that successfully took the company public in 2019. Prior to that, she held several leadership roles with Emdeon and WebMD.
Ms. Beaverson recently relocated from Nashville to South Florida for the new position. She is an avid supporter of the American Heart Association and sat on the Greater Nashville Heart Walk Executive Leadership team for the last four years. Ms. Beaverson earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bowling Green State University.
About ModMed
ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
