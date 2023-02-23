BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
ModMed® today announced that its latest platform innovations designed to increase efficiencies and help allergists thrive in a complex and demanding healthcare environment will be showcased at this year’s AAAAI Annual Meeting.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005071/en/
ModMed at AAAAI 2023: Modernizing Allergy Care With Its Latest Software Innovations. (Photo: Business Wire)
The recent ModMed addition of Xtract Solutions’ software to its Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution brings intelligent and efficient allergy testing directly into clinical workflows, allowing physicians and staff to manage the full patient experience in one place.
"EMA's workflow is more efficient and allergy specific than our previous EHR. Also, processing claims in the PM platform is a breeze. The system's time-saving features enable our team to finish their day earlier," said Laina Roberts, practice administrator at West Hills Allergy & Asthma Associates.
“Because our allergy software was designed with input from allergists, we understand which innovations can save physicians precious time,” said Dr. David Lehman, senior medical director of otolaryngology at ModMed. “We’re proud to showcase what we’ve accomplished since AAAAI 2022, and this is just part of our ongoing commitment to improving our products and features to help allergists in their day-to-day work.”
Many allergy practices are experiencing staff burnout and staff turnover that can have an impact on their practices’ performance and the patient experience. Implementing technology that helps allergists accelerate clinical workflows and practice efficiency is critical to helping them save time, so that they are able to provide better care and ease the strain on staff.
“Allergists have been dealing with inefficient EHR systems that simply aren’t tailored to their specialty. Burnout is so prevalent in their market that physicians are retiring early because they don’t want to deal with all of the paperwork anymore,” said Gayathri Narayan, general manager of ENT and allergy at ModMed. “Our solution is designed to increase practice efficiency for allergists by saving time and helping physicians get back to what they are best at, which is taking care of their patients.”
During the AAAAI Annual Meeting on February 24–26, in San Antonio, the ModMed team will demo the key benefits of the addition of Xtract Solutions to its allergy, asthma and immunology all-in-one solution, including:
- Patient and Doctor Safety: Safety checks and balances with scanning for quality assurance, dosing and expiration automatically tracked, and predictive dosing based on history.
- Time Saving / Streamlined Operation: Standard operating procedures for accuracy and scalability.
- Flexibility and Customization: Flexible EHR/EMR interfacing designed to fit practices of any size and customizable workflows that mirror the desired steps and protocols.
In addition, ModMed will showcase how the use of its clinical documentation on the iPad can help reduce manual and mundane tasks, saving time for practices and their staffs, as they will be equipped with intelligent automation that the ModMed allergy-specific system provides.
To learn more, stop by the ModMed booth #1761 at AAAAI 2023 or set up a time for a demo.
For more information about the ModMed Allergy, Asthma & Immunology suite, please visit ModMed at modmed.com/Allergy-Immunology.
About ModMed
ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005071/en/
CONTACT: press@modmed.comMatter for ModMed
Tiffany Keenan
603-913-3893
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT OTHER HEALTH HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: ModMed
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/23/2023 08:03 AM/DISC: 02/23/2023 08:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005071/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.