ModMed® OBGYN integrates aesthetics into its all-in-one solution.

ModMed® announced today that it has expanded its OBGYN suite to integrate aesthetics capabilities into its EHR, practice management and inventory management solutions to assist providers with connecting to new patients and creating a more engaging experience for existing ones.
A growing number of women are seeking service locations that provide a more convenient, “one-stop shopping” option for both medical and aesthetic services. Some OBGYNs are offering aesthetic services as an extension of providing gynecologic care, such as providing Botox ®, laser treatments, vaginal rejuvenation, hair removal, sclerotherapy and other aesthetic treatments to patients.
"The demand for aesthetics is growing and patients are increasingly showing preference to go to providers they know and trust," said Dr. Nigel Spier, Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at ModMed. "This presents an incredible opportunity for obstetricians and gynecologists to be that provider of choice. We built out aesthetics functionality to be easily accessible, help OBGYNs document faster and keep patients engaged and educated."
Along with its aesthetic capabilities, ModMed OBGYN has also introduced other solutions that help OBGYNs provide a more modern experience for their practice and patients, including:
- ModMed AMP: The ModMed AMP solution includes digital marketing, website design and management, and e-commerce that work together with reputation management to enhance the digital footprint for practices. Additionally, e-commerce sites can be used to sell products and services online and allow practices to advertise their stores as purchasing options for patients on Facebook and in digital marketplaces such as Amazon.
- Image Management: The cloud-based image management solution receives diagnostic images from compatible devices, imports them into patient charts, and enables drawing, annotation, and side-by-side comparisons.
- Revenue Cycle Management: OBGYN practices have been struggling with significant turnover since the pandemic. ModMed’s experienced billing team can fill that gap, helping with medical billing and patient collections. This empowers practice owners and staff, allowing them to focus on providing the best care to patients.
Since its launch in 2022, the ModMed OBGYN all-in-one solution has provided practice and workflow innovation to obstetricians and gynecologists.
About ModMed
ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE: ModMed
