ModMed® today announced its score of 85 on the company’s first ever submission to the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) report for 2022. The CEI ranking reflects ModMed’s commitment, policies and action toward supporting LGBTQ+ employees, including its strong stance on non-discrimination and initiatives aimed at awareness, inclusion and empowerment.
“We are so fortunate that our employees bring in their unique voices, passions and experiences which helps create a more rewarding and dynamic workplace,” said Daniel Cane, Chief Executive Officer at ModMed. “We’re proud to have achieved a score of 85 out of 100 and look forward to taking steps toward building an even more diverse and inclusive corporate culture.”
The CEI has grown over the past two decades, and this year includes rankings for 1,271 US-based companies. Criteria for ratings are grouped into four general areas: non-discrimination policies, providing equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation states, “By using the CEI criteria as a guide, businesses can help ensure that their existing policy and benefits infrastructure is inclusive of LGBTQ workers and their families, resulting in greater recruitment and retention of a talented, diverse workforce.”
“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”
About ModMed
ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices to do their best work by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions designed to enable better, more personalized patient care. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About Human Rights Campaign Foundation
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.
