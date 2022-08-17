BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
ModMed® has earned its spot for the seventh year on the annual Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses.
ModMed® Secures Position on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Seventh Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
“It’s a phenomenal achievement and an honor for a company of our size to be named to this list of top-performing organizations for the seventh year,” said Daniel Cane, CEO and cofounder of ModMed. “I attribute our continued success to having the right foundation and mix of people, technology, products and services with both our incredible employees and valued clients. This combination has truly contributed to our remarkable growth as we continue to scale and innovate.”
In addition to the Inc. 5000 honor, ModMed was recently recognized as a “Business of the Year” by South Florida Business Journal, which serves as a testament to the company’s strong culture and growing team.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
About ModMed
ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
