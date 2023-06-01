SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
Biotech startup Modulo Bio came out of stealth mode today, with funding it will use to bring new hope to millions of patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases.
In recent years, inflections in technology and neurosciences have sparked renewed interest in unlocking the mysteries of the brain’s immune system. Modulo stands out for its focus on microglia—cells that can either protect and repair damaged or diseased neurons, or contribute to further degeneration.
The company’s proprietary Modulo Neuroimmune Platform integrates software, automation, and artificial intelligence, alongside the latest advances in stem cell biology and neuroscience, to pioneer new treatments. Its research starts with patients, leveraging stem cell technology to generate brain cells from patients with different diseases, and culminates in an AI-generated neuroimmune fingerprint of disease.
“I first encountered FTD when my best friend’s mother developed the disease, and we watched it steal her dignity, independence, and personality,” said Modulo CEO Michael Horowitz. “That experience, and the looming possibility that my friend might also develop the disease, motivates me every day.”
Alongside Michael Horowitz, Modulo is led by Scott Patterson, seasoned technologist and previously Vice President of Engineering at Counsyl, and Justin Ichida, PhD, Professor at USC, and a leader in modeling ALS and FTD using patient-derived cells. Modulo’s full-stack team includes cell biologists, neuroscientists, immunologists, and computational and drug development experts.
“We invest in founding teams obsessed with disrupting stagnant, large and meaningful industries,” said Alda Leu Dennis, General Partner at Initialized Capital. “In Modulo, we found a team relentlessly focused on modeling and reprogramming the neuroimmune system—and we believe their tenacity and experience will revolutionize the approach to drug development in neuroscience.”
Modulo has already identified novel microglia targets and generated candidates that offer the promise of effective treatments for diseases like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).
“We believe reprogramming microglia is one of the best strategies in the fight against neurodegenerative disease,” said Scientific Founder Dr. Ichida. “By identifying targets on the microglia that reprogram them into protective states, we leverage the natural, evolutionary function of the neuroimmune system to protect and repair neurons.”
Beyond developing treatments that dramatically improve the patient outlook, the company’s broader vision is to map the entire neuroimmune system to create a better understanding of how neurodegenerative diseases are interrelated.
“Our inspiration comes from the technical inflections in stem cell engineering and AI that now enable us to construct intricate cellular models of the neuroimmune system. We use AI to create multi-layered maps of cellular systems, and accurately predict the effects of genetic mutations, drugs, and their combinations on cells like microglia,” said Modulo CTO Scott Patterson. “By embracing the complexity of the neuroimmune system, we can discover drugs that make an impact across neurodegenerative diseases.”
ABOUT MODULO BIO
Modulo is focused on harnessing the power of the neuroimmune system to develop effective treatments for neurodegenerative disease. Its Modulo Neuroimmune Platform leverages emerging technologies and cutting-edge neuroscience to develop therapeutic drugs that effectively reprogram the neuroimmune system to halt or reverse disease progression. The company’s nine-person team is based in San Diego, CA and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit: modulo.bio.
