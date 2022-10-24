Modus and Venio Partner to Deliver Technology Solutions in Fedramp Authorized Environment

CARY, N.C. - October 24, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )
Modus is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, VenioOne eDiscovery services are now available in the Modus FedRAMP Moderate authorized environment.
Modus CEO, Steven Horan, said "Modus and Venio successfully partner to deliver technology and services to the private sector and have done so for many years. We are excited to announce inclusion of Venio technology into our FedRAMP Authorized environment to help agencies meet critical operational, IT, financial, and legal needs. The inclusion of Venio in our FedRAMP environment will open the door to provide this technology to more government agencies that require critical software functionality with the highest information security and operations controls. Modus is continually working with the talented FedRAMP, DOD, Homeland Security, and GSA teams to bring the most relevant, secure, and cost-effective solutions for government at all levels."
Venio CEO John Burchfield remarked, "Venio is proud to expand our partnership with Modus as we offer our technology in their FedRAMP Authorized environment. Venio technology is already relied upon in several governmental environments, including some of the largest federal agencies. The added ability to offer our solutions through the Modus FedRAMP environment, and partnering with the incredible Modus support team, allows us to expand the scope and security of our offerings."
Modus established FedRAMP Authorized eDiscovery services in 2021, leveraging market-leading capabilities that include Amazon Web Services. The addition of Venio technology to this environment is a significant enhancement to these services available to government agencies.
From the technology perspective, John Crites, Modus CIO, added, "The collaboration between Modus and Venio Systems engineers to meet, and exceed, the FedRAMP Moderate requirements demonstrated the agility of both companies' technologies. It also reflects the dedication of Modus and Venio management to expanding services in state and federal markets. Venio One is a solid platform, and we look forward to providing these services to the government."
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management program, or FedRAMP for short, is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies. FedRAMP was established just over a decade ago for the purpose of providing a cost-effective, risk-based approach which would allow for the adoption and use of cloud services by any federal government agency. To date, only 280 companies worldwide are FedRAMP Authorized.
About Modus:
Modus is a leading provider of eDiscovery and data governance solutions for highly regulated clients in both the public and private sectors. Modus provides clients access to relevant technology and services, in a secure environment, delivered on time and on budget by a team of industry veterans. To learn more about Modus, visit their website discovermodus.com or connect with them via LinkedIn.
About Venio:
Venio offers a fully managed and secure cloud software that can assist clients in performing eDiscovery tasks. They offer increased processing speeds, custom automated workflows and AI tools to simplify your work. Their turnkey solution can handle cases of all sizes and complexities. Daily they work to achieve their mission of empowering organizations to discover the unknown and achieve the best possible outcome. To learn more about Venio Systems, visit their website veniosystems.com or connect with them via LinkedIn or Facebook.
