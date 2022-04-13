Moira Conlon, President of Financial Profiles, Inc., Recognized As NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2022--
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) announced the 2022 NACD Directorship 100™ —the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community. Included among this year’s esteemed honorees is Moira Conlon, Founder and President of Financial Profiles.
“This honor is especially meaningful to me because of my high regard for NACD’s continuing efforts to educate and encourage its members to practice the highest standards of governance in boardrooms across all industries and companies of all types and sizes,” said Moira Conlon. “Corporate governance, along with the other elements of ESG, is a significant value creator for all company stakeholders—employees, investors, customers, partners, and communities. I am proud that my firm and colleagues have helped many organizations communicate their ESG stories and their plans for creating long-term sustainable growth and value.”
Conlon continued, “Financial Profiles is also a proud sponsor of two NACD Chapters—Pacific Southwest and Chicago. Over my years as a member and sponsor of NACD, I have witnessed its far-reaching impact on helping to define and embed best governance practices in boardrooms that benefit all stakeholders. To be recognized for playing a small role in this important mission is one of the highlights of my career.”
Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees’ histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.
“The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD President and CEO. “We honor these individuals’ forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success.”
The complete list of the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 is available at https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2022.
Honorees will be recognized during the NACD Directorship 100 Gala, a black-tie event being held on June 22 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 Gala, please visit the Directorship 100 Gala and sponsorship site.
About Financial Profiles
Established 15 years ago, Financial Profiles is a strategic communications firm that creates value through effective communication. Public and private companies as well as professional services firms come to us for our expertise in investor relations, transaction support, corporate communications, public relations, ESG advisory and crisis management. We have a demonstrated track record of leveraging best-in-class communications practices to help our clients enhance their profiles to attract capital, talent, customers and media attention. Financial Profiles is a certified woman-owned business. www.finprofiles.com.
About NACD
For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today’s directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.
